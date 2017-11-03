Oklahoma investigators digging into 1983 cold case after new clue 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. - A new clue has investigators digging into a decades old cold case: A man found murdered. His wife vanished.

In 1983, Paul Jones was found murdered in his home and his wife Melody was gone.

"Melody’s mom actually went over to check on her and found Paul stabbed to death. Melody’s been missing ever since," said Pottawatomie County Undersheriff J.T. Palmer.

Paul was found on his bed. He had been stabbed in the chest.

"Nothing was disturbed. The only thing that stood out was the shotgun that normally stayed in the corner was actually at the foot of the bed," Palmer said.

Melody disappeared without a trace. All of her belongings were still at the home, though some had been scattered about.

"My mom was running up and down the road hollering her name," said Melody's brother, Randall Garton.

He was a year younger than Melody.

The night she disappeared, he had brought her home from a family fishing trip.

He was the last one to see her alive.

"It haunts me everyday," he said.

Undersheriff Palmer reopened the case several years ago when Sheriff Mike Booth took office.

"There are a lot of conspiracy theories that Melody was involved in this and she's hiding out somewhere," Palmer said. "We've found no evidence of that."

The trail of clues had gone cold until recently, when someone came forward to tell authorities about a ruby ring that was found on a property four miles from the Jones' home.

"In the case report, Melody was actually wearing a ring that had rubies in it then," Palmer said.

So, they searched the 10-acre property.

"We did a three day search by hand, with dogs, and with back hoe," he said.

But the only bones they found belonged to animals.

"It was hard for all of us to pack up our stuff and pull out, because we knew once we pulled out, we weren’t coming back," said Palmer.

It's even more devastating for Melody's family.

"You get where you can live with it, and then it comes up again," Randall said.

Some still look for her everywhere they go.

"Everyday, you always look in a crowd, you look at people," said Melody's sister, Rex Hornbeak. "She had really, really curly hair so you look at people with curly hair, 'Oh, that could be her.'"

But the two youngest siblings believe she is dead.

"Anytime there’s a body or a skeleton, even in Oklahoma City, or across the border, or anything, you think, 'Oh, is that her? Could that be her?'" said youngest sister Rebbecca Cox.

Devastated and fatigued from heartbreak, they're ready for the mystery to end.

"Honestly, I hope we just find her bones," Cox said. "I don’t care who killed her. I just want to be able to bury her next to my mother."

The undersheriff is asking anyone with any information, even if it seems inconsequential, to come forward and help them solve the case.