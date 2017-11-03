Oklahoma man dies after allegedly stabbing two people then setting himself on fire

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man has died after he allegedly stabbed multiple people and then set himself on fire.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing at 56351 E Highway in Monkey Island.

When officers arrived, they found three men injured; two were stabbed by a man who then sustained self-inflicted wounds.

All three were transported to various hospitals.

The victims have been identified as Alejandro Rovalcaba-Zambrano and Benjamin Chee.

They have since been released from the hospital.

The man accused of stabbing them, 28-year-old Joseph Honaker, reportedly set himself on fire after stabbing the two men.

Authorities say he died early Friday morning at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

OSBI officials say all three men worked for Land Care, a lawn service based in Tulsa.

Authorities say so far, they believe the men pulled to the side of Highway 125 to eat lunch when the altercation took place.

Officials are still investigating.