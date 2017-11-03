Silver Alert issued for missing 87-year-old man last seen in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. – The Lawton Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.

Police are looking for Louis Encalade who is described as an 87-year-old black male who was last seen in Lawton on November 2.

Officials do not have a clothing description for Encalade.

They believe he may be in a maroon, 2014 Chevy Silverado with the Oklahoma tag: FHH461.

Officials say he is in the early stage of dementia and has tattoos on his right arm of “Glena, Debora, Carmen and Brenda.”

If you know where Encalade’s whereabouts or see him, call police immediately.

Authorities have not released a photo of Encalade.