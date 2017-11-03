Strangers sending 9-year-old who may not live until Christmas early holiday cards

PORTLAND, Maine – Strangers are sending a 9-year-old boy who may not live until Christmas early holiday cards.

Jacob Thompson was diagnosed with Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma in February 2014 when he was just 5 years old, his family told WCSH.

Doctors say Jacob’s time is limited.

Jacob, now 9, won’t be leaving the hospital, his family said. Family members say he may not make it to Christmas.

So, his family wants to celebrate early.

“Jacob loves Christmas,” his father Roger Guay told WCSH.

Jacob and his family are planning to have Christmas in his hospital room next weekend.

His room will be decorated with a tree and lights.

Santa is also expected to make a surprise visit.

Jacob is looking forward to presents and cards from family and friends, but told family members that he would also love if other people from around the world sent him cards as well.

According to WCSH, Jacob loves homemade Christmas cards.

“He loves cards from all people. He’s also a typical 9-year-old boy. He wants iTunes cards,” Guay said. “He plays this game Sim City where he builds an entire city and he can use his iTunes cards to buy gems, which helps the process move a little faster.”

After Jacob’s story spread, people from across the state of Maine started sending cards and gifts.

His family said toys that were sent to Jacob will be shared with kids who are at the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center.

If you are interested in sending Jacob a Christmas Card, please send them to him at Maine Medical Center:

Jacob Thompson

C/O Maine Medical Center

22 Bramhall St

Portland, ME 04102

The family has also started a GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/xkcjc8