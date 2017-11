TECUMSEH, Okla.– A threat made against Tecumseh High School prompted a lockdown on Friday.

Law enforcement officials tell KFOR they are taking this threat seriously.

The superintendent says the threat was sent to a Tecumseh High student in a text message by someone who is not a student and who does not live in the district or Pottawatomie County.

Viewers report a ‘heavy’ police presence.

