Terrifying body cam video from the moment police take down a father holding a knife to his toddler’s neck

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - Officers were shocked to see a father holding a knife to the throat of his own two-year-old daughter during a police pursuit that started in Wisconsin and ended in Indiana.

Police say Kenneth Brown had allegedly kidnapped his daughter on October 17th, when the video was recorded.

They caught up to Brown on I-65 near Lafayette, where they are heard on video pleading with the man to hand over the toddler.

BODY CAM FOOTAGE:

"He’s got the kid right in his hands, watch your fire guys... Get out of the (expletive) car! Get your (expletive) hands up!... He has the (expletive) knife literally right next to her (expletive) neck... Come out. Come out. Put the child down on the seat. Don’t hurt the child. Come on!... All you got to do to end this peacefully, put the baby down, and let’s talk. Come on, put the baby down. Throw out the knife. Throw out the knife. Nobody gets shot. Start with the knife. Come on man, do the smart thing... He is trying to smother the child right now!... We are breaking the window!"

That's when police stopped pleading and made their move.

Officers swarmed the vehicle, broke out the window, and Tazed Brown, just as he slit his own throat.

He handed the girl to police and can be heard screaming.

Brown survived his injuries and faces 14 charges, including kidnapping and battery.