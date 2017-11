Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bedlam is a big game this season, with more than just state bragging rights on the line for Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

Both teams have hopes of making the College Football Playoff, both are in contention for the Big 12 Championship, and both have Heisman Trophy contenders.

It's a game that will mean a lot for this season, and fans will remember the outcome for years.

OSU coach Mike Gundy and OU quarterback Baker Mayfield put it all into perspective.