Thunder Blow Big Lead, Lose to Celtics

The Oklahoma City Thunder blew an 18-point lead and lost 101-94 to the Boston Celtics on Friday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

OKC was held to just 39 points in the second half as the Celtics roared back, taking the lead in the fourth quarter on a three-pointer by Al Horford to make it 82-79.

Horford finished with 20 points and made all four of his 3-point attempts.

Kyrie Irving led Boston with 25 points and hit a crucial 3-pointer, plus drew a foul on Russell Westbrook, to give the Celtics an 85-81 lead.

The Thunder led the entire first half, save for a 1-0 deficit, and led 55-37 at halftime.

Paul George led OKC with 25 points and added 10 rebounds.

Westbrook had 19 points and 11 assists, but also had six turnovers.

Carmelo Anthony had a rough night shooting, making just 3 of 17 from the field and finishing with 10 points.

Jeremi Grant was the only other Thunder player in double figures with 11 points.

OKC drops to 4-4 on the season.

The Thunder start a three-game road trip Sunday night at 8:00 at Portland.