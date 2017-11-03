Water outage at two Oklahoma DOC facilities prompts contingency plans

MCALESTER, Okla. – A water outage due to a broken city water line caused intermittent service Friday at two Oklahoma Department of Corrections facilities.

The facilities’ leadership at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center and the Oklahoma State Penitentiary enacted contingency plans to ensure staff and inmates can access drinkable water.

Officials say enough water has been obtained from the nearby city of Krebs and others in the area, and is expected to last until Saturday. More is available if needed, a press release stated.

“Our facilities have plans in place to handle any type of situation, and a water problem like this is one of them,” said Matt Elliott, DOC spokesman.

Staff have been distributing water to inmates for drinking and to flush toilets. Food preparation has not been significantly impacted.

“This is something we’re accustomed to handling at our facilities,” Elliott said. “There should be no issues for our staff or inmates related to this outage – other than the inconvenience, and staff time spent getting and distributing water.”

“DOC’s Agri-Services Division operates a meat plant and dairy at JBCC, both of which had enough water Friday to complete their production. The meat plant has shut down for the weekend as it normally does,” according to the press release.

If the outage continues Saturday, Agri-Services will haul water from nearby Stringtown to keep the dairy in operation.

Built in 1908, OSP is home to 654 maximum-security inmates, including the state’s Death Row. JBCC houses 727 minimum-security inmates.