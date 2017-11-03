Well-known Oklahoma home builder pleads guilty in federal interstate crime ring case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A well-known Oklahoma home builder pleaded guilty to several charges in a federal interstate crime ring case.

Dennis Lee, the well-known former owner of Richardson Homes, was in federal court on Friday.

Lee previously entered a not guilty plea in an interstate crime ring case.

Lee pleaded guilty to two of five counts which include possession of a firearm with a former felony conviction and possession of stolen property from an interstate shipment.

Three other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Lee could face ten years in prison for each charge, to be served consecutively.

The judge allowed him to remain free on bond with the contingency of no alcohol use.

The case now moves to the probation office. They will then recommend a sentence to the judge.