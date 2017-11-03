Woman says she’s been wrongfully overcharged on water bills by city of McLoud

MCLOUD, Okla. — A woman wants answers after she says she’s been wrongfully overcharged on water bills by the city of McLoud.

Jennifer Hall says she’s lived in her home for five years and has never had issues with bills until now. According to Hall, she typically pays about $80 a month for water and was caught off-guard to find a September bill for well over $400.

“I about cried. I did not know what to do, and I called them [city] and they told us their readings were right,” said Hall. “She [clerk] got their book out that they write down and they go check the meter, and she said…someone keyed in a number wrong.”

Hall was credited for $125 due to the meter misreading. She typically averages between 3,000 and 4,000 gallons of water a month; however, the bill indicated she had used about 46,000 gallons.

“46,000 gallons worth of water in one month? That is a lot, especially here in town,” she said. “There would be water flowing down the road if it was 46,000 gallons.”

News 4 spoke to city officials over the phone on Friday and while they declined an on-camera interview, they say misreadings do happen from time to time. Just like Hall’s case, we’re told they’re always addressed.

However, Hall tells us she’s not happy with the resolution and is still being charged at least $300 per month since the misreading.

She tells News 4, she has no outstanding balances.

“It’s really hard, because I wonder…how am I going to come up with that? If I do have to pay it, how am I going to pay my other bills with that? You know? I worry about feeding my kids,” said Hall.

Officials say they cannot release any account information for customers, but they say any potentially inaccurate bills should be directly addressed with the city of McLoud at the their office on Main Street.