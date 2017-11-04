Enjoy the warmer weather! Cooler temperatures in store for next week

One dead, one injured after helicopter crashes in Alva

Posted 6:17 pm, November 4, 2017, by , Updated at 06:46PM, November 4, 2017

ALVA, Okla. – Emergency crews are on scene in Alva where a helicopter has crashed.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one person is dead and one is injured.

Officials say the helicopter crashed next to a hospital. The type of the helicopter is unknown at this time.

Many parts of Alva, including part of the Northwestern Oklahoma State University campus, were without power after the helicopter crashed into power lines.

News 4 has a crew on the way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 