One dead, one injured after helicopter crashes in Alva

ALVA, Okla. – Emergency crews are on scene in Alva where a helicopter has crashed.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one person is dead and one is injured.

Officials say the helicopter crashed next to a hospital. The type of the helicopter is unknown at this time.

Many parts of Alva, including part of the Northwestern Oklahoma State University campus, were without power after the helicopter crashed into power lines.

Just witnessed a plane crash Lord please watch over everyone involved #prayers — Zachry Doyle (@ZachryDoyle) November 4, 2017

News 4 has a crew on the way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.