Epic Bedlam Battle Begins – No. 5 Sooners at No. 11 Cowboys

Oklahoma State’s defense started off with a bang, on Oklahoma’s opening drive, Baker Mayfield’s pass was intercepted by A.J. Green.

The stakes are high for the 112th annual meeting of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, a game that had tremendous implications for both schools’ hopes of a Big 12 Championship, and their future in the College Football Playoff Picture.