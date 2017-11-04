× Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City receives “A” grade for keeping patients safe

OKLAHOMA CITY – Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City has earned an “A” grade for keeping patients safe, according to a new report.

The Leapfrog Group released its fall 2017 Hospital Safety Grades, which score hospitals on how safe they keep their patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

More than 2,600 U.S. general acute-care hospitals were assigned scores and only 832 received an “A.” Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City is one of the hospitals that received an “A.”

“Our Mercy physicians and co-workers deserve credit for this prestigious recognition,” said Jim Gebhart, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City president. “There has been significant work around all aspects of continual improvement of patient care, and Leapfrog’s “A” grade is a measurement of that work. I am very proud of our co-workers for their dedication to patient quality, safety and service.”

“We’re always focused on providing the highest quality care to our patients,” said Dr. Keith Starke, Mercy chief quality officer. “The work done by our co-workers to earn top grades for quality is critical to our patients and noticed by organizations such as Leapfrog that rank hospitals across the country.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is calculated by top patient safety experts, peer reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. It is updated every six months, once in the fall and once in the spring.