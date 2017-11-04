Oklahoma man who was driving under the influence dies after crashing vehicle

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. – A man who was driving under the influence died after he crashed his vehicle.

The incident occurred Friday near Eagletown, Oklahoma, around 3:15 p.m.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 85-year-old Jack Willingham was driving southbound on Panki Bok Road when he drove off the right side of the road, striking several trees and then overturning 1/4 times, coming to a rest on the driver side door.

Officials say Willingham was pinned for approximately one hour.

The Broken Bow Fire Department had to use the Jaws of Life to get Willingham out.

He was pronounced dead at the scene with “head, trunk-internal, trunk-external, arm and leg injuries.”

According to an OHP report, Willingham was driving under the influence.

There were no other injuries.