Teen shares letter her mother wrote before dying of cancer 

INDIANA – A teen is sharing a letter her mother wrote before she died from cancer, hoping it will inspire others.

18-year-old Hannah Summers mom, Margaret “Peggy” Summers, was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in June 2016. She died Tuesday at the hospital at 55 years old.

“We have no history of cancer in our family, and she never drank, she never smoked, and she went to all her doctor’s appointments, so it was a huge shock to us,” Hannah told TODAY.

Hannah and her siblings stumbled upon papers on her mother’s dresser Tuesday when she found the letter.

before my mom passed she wrote us all letters. this is mine. please hug your parents a little closer and never take them for granted because you never know when you could lose them. I love you momma. 💗 pic.twitter.com/e2TZtg92bK — hannah summers (@_hannahsummers) November 1, 2017

Turns out, Peggy Summers had written all four of her children letters before she died.

“If you are reading this then the surgery did not go well,” she wrote. “I’m sorry, I tried my best to beat this terrible disease but I guess God had other things for me to do. Please don’t be mad, bad things happen in life and we have to learn to deal with it no matter how much it hurts.”

Before her diagnosis, Peggy was a special education teacher’s aide at a high school.

According to TODAY, Peggy wrote the letters “before a surgery in June that she feared she may not live through.”

“Use your common sense about things like not going anywhere by yourself and having an emergency kit in your car in the winter,” the letter reads. “Remember that I am still with you and still just as proud of you as I always have been.”

“It was really hard to read, but at the same time it brought me a lot of comfort because it helped me realize she’s always gonna be here with me,” Hannah said. “I think she wanted to write it to make sure we all knew that she’s with us and to give us some closure.”

mom appreciation post because she’s my best friend & I miss her being happy and healthy. I know God has a plan but sometimes it’s so hard to understand what He has in store. #peggystrong 💙 pic.twitter.com/EnknGYigqr — hannah summers (@_hannahsummers) October 5, 2017

Hannah said her mother was always helping others and had a big heart.

“She was so compassionate towards others,” Hannah said. “She would give rides to students who didn’t have cars, and donate furniture and books to students who didn’t have a very good home life.

Hannah said she shared the letter hoping to inspire others “to hug your parents a little closer and never take them for granted.”