Multiple victims after gunman “opened fire” at Texas church

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas – Multiple people have been killed and many more injured in a shooting Sunday at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, authorities said.

The shooter was killed after a brief chase north into neighboring Guadalupe County, according Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Robert Murphy. It is unclear if the shooter was killed by police or took his own life, Murphy said.

The FBI is responding to the scene of the shooting, according to Michelle Lee, spokeswoman for the FBI’s San Antonio field office.

Local police have also responded to the scene, which occurred at the First Baptist Church, a witness told CNN. The witness, a cashier at a gas station across the street from the church, said she heard about 20 shots being fired in quick succession while a church service was underway around 11:30 a.m. local time.

A shooter walked into First Baptist Church and “opened fire,” Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. told NBC News. According to Gamez, officials said there are multiple fatalities and numerous wounded.

“My heart is broken,” Gamez told CNN. “We never think where it can happen, and it does happen. It doesn’t matter where you’re at. In a small community, real quiet and everything and, look at this, what can happen.”

The Connally Memorial Medical Center in nearby Floresville, Texas is “accepting and assessing victims” from the Sutherland Springs church shooting, according to hospital spokeswoman Megan Posey. The number of victims is unknown at this time.

“Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in a tweet Sunday afternoon. “Our thanks to law enforcement for their response.”

“May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas,” tweeted President Donald Trump, who is in Japan on his first trip to Asia as president.

Sutherland Springs is about 30 miles east of San Antonio.