Police respond to fatal shooting in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. on Sunday near Walmart on Penn and Memorial.
Police said at least one person has been killed.
A vehicle crash was reportedly also involved.
According to police, the victim was shot before crashing in the Walmart parking lot.
The victim was then transported to a local hospital and died from the injuries.
Police have ruled the incident as a homicide.
No other information has been released at this time.
35.467560 -97.516428