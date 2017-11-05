× Police respond to fatal shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. on Sunday near Walmart on Penn and Memorial.

Police said at least one person has been killed.

A vehicle crash was reportedly also involved.

According to police, the victim was shot before crashing in the Walmart parking lot.

The victim was then transported to a local hospital and died from the injuries.

Police have ruled the incident as a homicide.

No other information has been released at this time.