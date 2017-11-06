Baker Mayfield Issues Challenge to Sooners Fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With a big game against TCU coming up this Saturday at 7:00 on Owen Field, Oklahoma has a chance to take over sole possession of first place in the Big 12 standings.

The winner will take a huge step towards clinching a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, and OU quarterback Baker Mayfield knows a win also keeps the Sooners in the hunt for the College Football Playoff.

On Monday at a news conference in Norman, Mayfield issued a challenge to OU fans, asking for a lot of noise in support of the Sooners.