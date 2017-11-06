Canadian County sheriff’s deputy leave without pay after wrecking patrol car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Canadian County sheriff’s deputy is on administrative leave without pay after being arrested Friday night in Piedmont.

The Piedmont police chief says they got a call to the Olde Town housing addition about a man sitting on someone’s front porch appearing to be intoxicated.

Chief Scott Singer says Cameron Henderson had wrecked his patrol car, taking out several mailboxes and fences.

Chief Singer says Henderson also was in possession of his firearm.

Henderson is now facing possible charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.