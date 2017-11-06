× Controversial Call Costs Thunder Against Blazers

The Thunder entered their contest with Portland in search of their first win at the Moda Center since 2014. That’s a six game losing streak.

After a low scoring first half that saw the game 50-46 Portland at the half, the fireworks happened in the third quarter.

Carmelo Anthony went up for a layup, was challenged by Jusuf Nurkic, hit the shot as a foul was called. The play was reviewed, Melo was assessed a flagrant 2, and ejected from the game. It was a very controversial play and call in the contest. Russell Westbrook was hit in the face earlier in the game, but it wasn’t reviewed by the officials. Anthony had scored 15 points at the time of his departure.

After the game the Thunder were not happy with the call.

It forced OKC to carry on without him and they did. In the fourth, the contest went back and forth. Paul George, who led OKC with 27, knocked down a key three to cut Portland’s lead to three. Then CJ McCollum nailed a three right back. Russell Westbrook then hit from distance and the Thunder were down just three. Damien Lillard then hit a tough layup, part of a 36 point night, OKC was down four.

With 20 seconds to play Russell Westbrook was fouled shooting a three. He went to the stripe and proceeded to miss all three free throws. Westbrook went 2-7 from the free throw line, but still finished with 25. He’s shooting 63% from the line this season.

Portland went on to win 103-99. OKC fell to 0-4 against teams in the West this season. OKC fell to 4-5 overall. Next up for the Thunder they face Sacramento on Tuesday in California.