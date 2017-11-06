Cooking with Kyle: Orange cranberry chicken tenders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - This entree is a quick, easy way to slide into the approaching holiday season. It features great flavors and will be a family favorite. Serve over rice or pasta, or slice and roast a few potatoes.

4 chicken breasts, sliced

1/3 cup flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 T butter

1 T oil (I prefer olive, but vegetable is fine)

1 C orange juice

1 pinch Allspice

1/4 C honey

3/4 C dried cranberries

1/2 cup green onion (thinly sliced)

Slice chicken breasts into reasonably even strips. Place flour, salt and pepper into a zipper bag. Place chicken strips into zipper bag, and shake to evenly and thoroughly coat. In a bowl, whisk together orange juice, Allspice and honey. Add dried cranberries. Set aside. In a large skillet, melt butter. Add oil. Increase heat to medium-high, and sauté chicken strips, browning each side. Pour orange juice/honey/cranberry mixture over strips. Bring to strong simmer. Cover and reduce heat to low - maintain simmering, covered, for roughly 15-20 minutes or until chicken is tender and thoroughly cooked (internal temperature of 160) and sauce has thickened/reduced. Serves 4-6.