Cooking with Kyle: Orange cranberry chicken tenders

OKLAHOMA CITY - This entree is a quick, easy way to slide into the approaching holiday season. It features great flavors and will be a family favorite. Serve over rice or pasta, or slice and roast a few potatoes.

  • 4 chicken breasts, sliced
  • 1/3 cup flour
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 T butter
  • 1 T oil (I prefer olive, but vegetable is fine)
  • 1 C orange juice
  • 1 pinch Allspice
  • 1/4 C honey
  • 3/4 C dried cranberries
  • 1/2 cup green onion (thinly sliced)

Slice chicken breasts into reasonably even strips. Place flour, salt and pepper into a zipper bag. Place chicken strips into zipper bag, and shake to evenly and thoroughly coat. In a bowl, whisk together orange juice, Allspice and honey. Add dried cranberries. Set aside. In a large skillet, melt butter. Add oil. Increase heat to medium-high, and sauté chicken strips, browning each side. Pour orange juice/honey/cranberry mixture over strips. Bring to strong simmer. Cover and reduce heat to low - maintain simmering, covered, for roughly 15-20 minutes or until chicken is tender and thoroughly cooked (internal temperature of 160) and sauce has thickened/reduced. Serves 4-6.