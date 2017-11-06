Driver in critical condition after high-speed chase ends in southwest Oklahoma City crash

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is in critical condition after a high-speed chase ended in a crash.

Just before 5 on Monday morning, an officer tried to pull over the driver for traffic offenses on I-44.

Police said the driver wouldn’t pull over, leading to a pursuit. The driver then got on I-40 and exited on MacArthur.

“As he approached the neighborhood in the 2100 block of South MacArthur, a citizen vehicle was in the left hand-lane and began to make a left-hand turn to turn into the neighborhood, not knowing what was coming up behind them,” said Lt. Michael Norris with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The suspect hit the other driver, rolled several times, crashed into a fence and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported from the scene in critical condition.

“The citizen is fine. He refused medical care by EMSA, said that he had just a strained back,” Norris said.

However, he was pretty shaken, after the close call.

“When you get hit by a car that you don’t expect to see – he was a little bit jittery,” Norris said.

Police have not yet identified the suspect.