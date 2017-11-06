× Driver involved in high-speed chase in Oklahoma City in critical condition after crashing vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is in critical condition after a high-speed chase ended in a crash Monday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., an officer on I-40 attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation.

However, the driver refused to pull over and led police on a chase through Oklahoma City.

The driver lost control of the vehicle near S.W. 29th and MacArthur and crashed.

Officials say the vehicle rolled several times before coming to a stop.

The driver was ejected.

Police said the driver was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

No other information has been released at this time.