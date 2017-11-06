× Man peacefully surrenders after hours-long standoff in Canadian County

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – An hours-long standoff in Canadian County came to a peaceful end.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, authorities say a drunk man assaulted his wife at their Calumet home.

When officers responded to the home, the man barricaded himself inside the home.

The woman, who suffered minor injuries, and their two children, were able to escape the home.

Authorities said that while the suspect was inside the home, he remained belligerent with officers.

He eventually peacefully surrendered around 2 a.m. Monday.

At this time, the suspect has not been identified.