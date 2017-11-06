New information on deadly private plane crash in Alva

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALVA, Okla. - We are learning new information about the deadly private plane crash in Alva.

On Saturday, around 5:30 p.m., a private plane crashed in Alva, Oklahoma.

Officials said the Beachcraft Bonanza aircraft was approaching the north side of the airport when the cowl hatch opened.

Cory Washburn, 39, was piloting the aircraft at the time the cowl hatch opened; however, the pilot instructor, 61-year-old David Thomas Chael quickly took over, officials said.

The landing gear deployed and the front wheel struck power lines.

Officials say the aircraft then rolled over and came to a rest on its top.

Authorities say Chael and Washburn were exiting the plane when the aircraft exploded.

Chael was pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries.

Washburn was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials say Washburn suffered burns over 80-percent of his body.

According to the Alva Review-Courier, Washburn had purchased the Beachcraft Bonanza last week.

He needed 15 hours of dual instruction before he could fly alone.