News 4 Exclusive: Did Darci Lynne ever buy her mom that dishwasher?

LAS VEGAS -- Oklahoma native Darci Lynne Farmer made her Vegas debut last weekend.

It is no surprise she was a huge hit in Vegas.

Darci invited News 4's Ali Meyer to join her in Vegas as she prepared for her Friday night show.

Darci Lynne is living the life these days headlining her own show.

She performed for sold out crowds night after night in Vegas.

"It was awesome," Darci said about her opening night performance. "I was like on top of the world. It was fun."

News 4 joined up with the Farmer family on the Vegas strip to talk life, family and fame.

"It is fun being out here in Vegas. It's kind of like getting away from it all. But, I still miss everything back in Oklahoma," Darci said.

Oklahoma is never far from her mind.

America`s tiny talent busts out a few surprises for her fans who lined up inside Planet Hollywood to catch a glimpse of the ventriloquism sensation from Oklahoma City.

Fans traveled from all around America to watch Darci perform live on stage.

