Oklahoma House, Senate members expected to convene amid ongoing budget talks

OKLAHOMA CITY — House and Senate members are expected to convene Monday afternoon amid ongoing budget talks.

Last week, the Oklahoma Senate adjourned until there was “some movement” in negotiations Senate Majority leader Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City told reporters. Recently, the Senate passed legislation that would allocate $23 million from the state’s rainy day funds to the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS). This was part of a series of bills first passed in the House that would send money to three state agencies heaviest impacted should a solution not be found:

An additional $24.9 million of carryover funds would also go to ODMHSAS.

$29.4 million of carryover funds would go toward the Oklahoma Health Care Authority

$29 million of carryover funds would go toward the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

Discussions on legislation for Oklahoma Health Care Authority and DHS funding have not picked up on the full Senate floor yet.

“We don’t want to come in and spend tax payer money on session unless we’re also moving on the central part of the reason we’re here and the budget hole,” Treat said told reporters in a past interview.

In a press release sent Friday, House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka claimed the House had closed 70% of the $215 million budget hole and called on the Senate to take up the appropriated $106 million in existing cash to the three agencies.

“$83 million of those funds are sitting in the Senate and have not been acted upon. That is cash we have on hand that can be sent to those agencies as soon as the Senate passes it,” Speaker McCall said in a statement. “On top of the existing cash, we raised an additional $50 million in revenue for this year’s budget by increasing the GPT on legacy wells. That bill is also waiting on the Senate to hear it.”

Both the House and the Senate are expected to convene at 1:30 p.m. Monday.