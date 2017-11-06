× Oklahoma man who reportedly held girlfriend hostage believed to be in Midwest City area

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man who reportedly held his girlfriend hostage with a pistol is believed to be in the Midwest City area.

On Nov. 5th, police were called to a Loves in Crescent on a report of a physical domestic assault with a weapon.

A woman told police that her boyfriend, Devonte Smotherman, held her hostage with a Beretta pistol, threatened her, strangled her, and robbed her of her phone, wallet and keys earlier that day.

Smotherman allegedly told his girlfriend that he was not going back to prison, adding that if he was confronted by police that he “was not going down without a fight and would force police to shoot him,” the Crescent Police Department posted to Facebook.

The victim was able to escape from Smotherman and ran to a local Loves, where she called police.

When police went to Smotherman’s home, he had already left.

Authorities say he may have been picked up in a newer model white Chevrolet Camaro SS.

He is believed to be in the Midwest City area.

If you have any information on Smotherman, please call police.