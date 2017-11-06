Police release more information on deadly shooting near N.W. Oklahoma City Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are releasing more information on the deadly shooting that took place near a northwest Oklahoma City Walmart over the weekend.

Around 2:15 p.m., police said they were called to reports of a traffic accident in the parking lot of the Walmart near Memorial Rd. and Pennsylvania Ave.

However, when officers arrived on scene, they determined the victim, 26-year-old Kendall Neal, had been shot prior to crashing his vehicle.

Neal was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.

If you have any information that could help police, please call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.