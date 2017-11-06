× Shawnee woman with 5-month-old distraught without hot water, heat

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A Shawnee woman claims she has been without heat and hot water for almost two weeks and her landlord will not do anything to permanently fix the problems.

Kayla Mills, 26, rents an apartment.

“Having a 5-month-old baby in the home, my patience is running thin,” she said. “I don’t get home until late at night. I have to boil water to wash my dishes or wash her bottles. It takes 10 pots of water just to put this much water in my bathtub and, by the time I get in, it’s cold.”

The landlord refused to make any official comments to Oklahoma’s News 4, but texts between him and Mills confirm he has made attempts to get multiple service personnel to the property to fix the problem.

Mills said the landlord has texted her a 30-day lease termination notice in order to vacate the unit in order to do electrical and plumbing overhauls.

News 4 has talked with a Real Estate attorney. William Lewis said the landlord has to keep the property “livable” and provide “heat, water and electricity and other essential services whether it’s in the rental agreement or not.”

Lewis did say the landlord is within his rights to terminate the lease with proper notice since Mills is renting month-to-month.