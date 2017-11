Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With a big game against TCU coming up this Saturday night at 7:00 pm, Oklahoma is looking ahead to trying to take sole possession of first place in the Big 12.

There was still some time to reflect on the Bedlam win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

OU head coach Lincoln Riley says he was proud his team's resiliency and poise to hang on for the 62-52 win.