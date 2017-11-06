× Sooners Take 3 of 4 Big 12 Weekly Awards

Oklahoma’s football team earned three of the four weekly awards given out by the Big 12 conference on Monday.

OU quarterback Baker Mayfield is the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, throwing for a school record 598 yards and five touchdowns in the 62-52 win over Oklahoma State.

Mayfield’s honor is his fourth of the season, the most ever by an OU player, and is the sixth of his career.

Sooners receiver Marquise Brown is the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, also setting a school record with 265 receiving yards and scoring two touchdowns, from 77 and 84 yards out.

OU kicker/punter Austin Seibert is the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week after kicking two field goals, making all eight extra point attempts, punting twice for a 47.5 average and booting 10 of his 11 kickoffs for touchbacks.

This is the first time Oklahoma has won three individual Big 12 weekly honors in the same week.