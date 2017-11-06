T. Boone Pickens shares heartfelt note he wrote to Mike Gundy following OSU loss to OU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - An oil tycoon and prominent booster of Oklahoma State University shared a heartfelt note he wrote to Mike Gundy following OSU's Bedlam loss.

On Saturday, the stakes were high for the 112th annual meeting of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, a game that had tremendous implications for both schools' hopes of a Big 12 Championship, and their future in the College Football Playoff Picture.

Fifth-ranked Oklahoma won a record-setting Bedlam game on the road against eleventh-ranked Oklahoma State, with a final score of 62 - 52.

Following OSU's loss, T. Boone Pickens penned a heartfelt note to OSU Coach Mike Gundy.

"Dear Mike, There's plenty of disappointment to go around after the Bedlam loss, but I'm proud of how we played and the never-give-up mentality. It was one of the greatest games I've ever watched and we darn sure didn't leave looking down at our shoes. I'm proud of you and the team. Sincerely, Boone."

He shared a picture of the letter on social media, captioning it "Thanks for 1 of the greatest games I've ever watched."