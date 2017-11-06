The Target Black Friday ad for 2017 is here!

NEW YORK – Target is offering shoppers a breather after holiday shopping on Thanksgiving.

Target says it will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving day and then close at midnight local time. Its stores will then reopen at 6 a.m. local time on Friday until 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight.

That’s different from last year when it kept the stores open straight through the night.

Like other retailers, Target is trying to figure out what makes sense for its customers. It learned that while shoppers like the opportunity to shop on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday at its stores, the crowds thinned out in the wee hours of the morning.

Along with announcing the Black Friday hours, Target released its Black Friday 2017 ad this week as well.

Some of Target’s Black Friday deals include TVs under $300, deals on gaming systems, gadgets, wearables, beauty set discounts, and more.

You can see the full ad here.

Or you can scroll through images of the ad below: