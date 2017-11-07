Woman dies after car flips into southwest Oklahoma City ditch

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman has died after a car flipped into a ditch in southwest Oklahoma City.

The single-car crash was reported around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday near S.W. 59th and Walker.

There were two adults inside at the time, a man and a woman. The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital, and the man is in stable condition.

The two were heading westbound on 59th, made a U-turn to go east and, for an unknown reason, ended up across the street and in the ditch.

Terrible accident SW 59th and Walker – car flipped over in drainage ditch. @kfor pic.twitter.com/ciPMcddlqg — Sarah Stewart (@SarahSkfor) November 7, 2017

The woman was found still wearing her seatbelt in the backseat, not breathing but with a pulse. She was then extricated and transported.

The man was the driver. He was already out of the car, however it is unclear if he was ejected or got out on his own. He had a lower level of consciousness and was transported, as well.

No other details are available at this time.