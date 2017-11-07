Car crashes into deer on John Kilpatrick Turnpike

OKLAHOMA CITY – A car crashed into a deer on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike Tuesday morning. It happened near the I-35 ramp.

Officials said a woman and her infant daughter were in the car at the time. They were both buckled in and unharmed.

The deer, however, did not survive. Officials said it was crossing the roadway when it was hit and killed on impact.

The car’s airbag was deployed and its bumper damaged.

Officials said to be vigilant as there are a lot of vehicle/deer collisions this time of year.

