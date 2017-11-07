College Football Rankings Come Out With Shift

It's week two of the College Football Playoff rankings. Would Oklahoma's big win over Oklahoma State on the road make enough of a statement to put the Sooners in the top four? Not quite.
There was no change in the top five.
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- TCU
- Miami
- Wisconsin
- Washington
- Auburn
- USC
- Michigan State
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Oklahoma State
- Mississippi State
- Virginia Tech
- UCF
- Washington State
- Iowa
- Iowa State
- Memphis
- NC State
- LSU
- Northwestern
Oklahoma State dropped four spots in the rankings from 11 to 15.
The numbers five Sooners face off with number six TCU Saturday Night in Norman. Oklahoma State travels to Ames to take on Iowa State.