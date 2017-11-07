Chilly temps in store through Wednesday
College Football Rankings Come Out With Shift

It's week two of the College Football Playoff rankings. Would Oklahoma's big win over Oklahoma State on the road make enough of a statement to put the Sooners in the top four? Not quite.

There was no change in the top five.

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Clemson
  5. Oklahoma
  6. TCU
  7. Miami
  8. Wisconsin
  9. Washington
  10. Auburn
  11. USC
  12. Michigan State
  13. Ohio State
  14. Penn State
  15. Oklahoma State
  16. Mississippi State
  17. Virginia Tech
  18. UCF
  19. Washington State
  20. Iowa
  21. Iowa State
  22. Memphis
  23. NC State
  24. LSU
  25. Northwestern

Oklahoma State dropped four spots in the rankings from 11 to 15.

The numbers five Sooners face off with number six TCU Saturday Night in Norman. Oklahoma State travels to Ames to take on Iowa State.