× “Free trial” offer leaves woman itching to get back her cash

OKLAHOMA CITY – Ann Brown said she and her husband saw an ad online for a 14-day free trial but it was the fake celebrity endorsement that really reeled them in.

Ann said it made her think the products were connected to Joanna Gaines from the popular HGTV show, Fixer Upper.

“She’s stopping being on television, and she’s gone into beauty products,” Ann said.

Of course, it’s not legit.

Gaines took to Instagram last summer calling out the fake ads and companies for illegally using her name.

The In Your Corner bottom line is some companies will use fake endorsements and free trials to sign you up for more products, charging you every month until you cancel your subscription.

“They cancelled it, but they don’t refund anything, so they’ve gotten what they wanted, which is $200 out of you,” Ann said.

Sean Rose, spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau of Central Oklahoma, said the “free trial” can come with a shipping and handling fee and, when you pay that, you’re giving them your credit card information.

“You really need to read into the fine print and see, ‘Okay, so what defines free?’” he said. “’Was there a time period in which I have to accept or reject if I want to continue?’”

Ann keeps calling about a refund.

A customer care rep told the In Your Corner team they are bound by the policies in place for the products and are not able to refund previous charges.

We pressed them for more answers, and the rep hung up on us.

Ann’s chalking this one up to experience.

If you think you’ve been wrongly charged for a free trial offer, report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

The Better Business Bureau is another great resource for researching companies and complaints.