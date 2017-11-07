Hundreds of seniors across Oklahoma facing eviction if DHS program is cut in lieu budget cuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of seniors across the state are facing eviction if a DHS program is cut in lieu of state budget cuts.

Delois Taylor told News 4 she’s lived at the Village at Oakwood assisted living facility for almost six months and she loves it.

She’s able to afford room and board through the ADvantage Waiver Program, which is a program designed to help Medicaid eligible seniors in need of nursing center or at home care.

With DHS facing about $70 million in budget cuts, the agency may be forced to cut the state funded program.

Taylor is one of 84 residents at Village at Oakwood who could face eviction if the program is cut.