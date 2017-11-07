“I’ve been in DHS so long,” 12-year-old hoping to find permanent home on a farm 

NEWCASTLE, Okla. – Stefany is 12, but this little girl has had to grow up faster than most her age. She loves math, drawing, animals, and hopes to one day live on a farm.

“I want to be a veterinarian or I’m wanting to work at a mental health facility,” Stefany said.

She hopes to go to Oklahoma State University one day to fulfill that dream.

Until then, she has her sights set on finding a family.

“If I’m on a farm somewhere, I love to help clean, take care of animals, anything really. My favorite thing is chores, really,” she said.

For Stefany, the stakes are high.

She’s been under DHS custody for 10 years – almost her entire life. She’s now ready to end that cycle with a permanent home.

“I think it’s important for me because I’ve been in DHS so long that I don’t think people really care about me much now,” she said.

A life moving around with no promise it will ever stop and no promise for parents to give her unconditional love.

“I want a mom, especially. I’m okay with a mom and a dad, but I have to have a mom, especially,” Stefany said.

She says she wants a woman in the household because they can help her with things she’s going through as a growing lady.

In fact, she wrote down an entire list of things she wants in a family.

“A family that travels or lives at a farm really because you get to help animals and stuff,” Stefany wrote.

And most of all…

“A family, I think, is someone who keeps you safe and someone if you’re hurt takes care of you,” Stefany said.

A protector when she needs it most.

Click here for more information on adopting a child or call (405) 767-2955.

‘A Place to Call Home’ is sponsored by NBC Oklahoma.