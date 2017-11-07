Latin fast-food restaurant chain coming to Oklahoma for first time

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Latin fast-food restaurant chain is coming to Oklahoma for the first time!

KFOR’s partner, OKCTalk, reports that Pollo Campero will be making its way to Oklahoma City.

There are more than 350 Pollo Campero restaurants worldwide. The first location opened in Los Angeles in 2002.

“Campero offers a Central America take with unique spices in offering several version of fried but also citrus grill chicken and wings,” reports OKCTalk. “Pollo Campero also features aguas frescas drinks, empanadas and bowls, plantains, street corn, flan and other Latin dishes.”

The Oklahoma City location will be at 1414 N.W. 23rd.