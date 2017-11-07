Man who hit landlord with bat says he’s “not sorry about any of it” 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. - A 72-year-old man charged with hitting his landlord with a baseball bat said he's not sorry it happened.

Gilbert "Z" Peltz had been renting an apartment from the Lentz family for nearly 35 years.

"I was dealing with the grandmother and grandfather originally," Peltz said.

However, recently, he said he had mostly been dealing with the youngest generation, Lloyd Lentz IV.

"There was just a difference of how things should be done between me and Chase, the grandson," Peltz said.

Peltz said Lentz was holding loud, late-night events at the property.

Then one night, at about 2:30 a.m., Peltz said music and lights were coming from Lentz's shop next to where he was living, and he went to tell him to turn it all off.

"He was there, and so I took a baseball bat with me in case he got a little rowdy," Peltz said.

According to the affidavit, Lentz told deputies Peltz "came into the shop with a baseball bat and started hitting things as he approached him."

"He was standing there and there was a little metal stool behind him," Peltz said. "Without thinking, I hit that real hard and it scared him."

The affidavit states Peltz "attacked [Lentz] with the bat striking him in the upper left side of his chest and lower neck."

The affidavit states Peltz later admitted to deputies that "he lost his temper and confronted [Lentz]. That [Lentz] more or less dared him to hit him with the bat and the next thing he knew he had struck him."

"He starts hollering at me about, 'What are you doing with a bat? Are you going to hit me with that? You going to hit me with that? Hit me, hit me hit me' so, I hit him," Peltz said. "Just here on the shoulder."

Lentz was able to wrestle away the bat and Peltz retreated into his home.

Two days later, after talking to an attorney, Lentz reported the altercation to police.

The affidavit states, "He felt that no one had the right to attack another with a bat and not be held accountable."

Police reported Lentz "had no visible injuries at the time of the report."

Now, there is a warrant for Peltz's arrest.

"I'm not sorry about any of it," Peltz said. "Because I tried so long to resolve it without any result that I did what had to be done."

News 4 reached Lentz, however he declined to comment on the story.