New law changes access to medians

OKLAHOMA CITY - Curbing panhandling, Oklahoma City officials continue to push laws to clear street corners.

Monday, the City approved a change to an ordinance.

Before, it was illegal to stand on medians depending on the median's size.

The new law stops people from standing on medians, of any size, along streets with speed limits of 40 miles per hour or higher.

The city cites safety as the main reason for the laws, but not all think these rules and regulations are about keeping pedestrians and drivers safe.

"This whole ordinance began to try to sweep evidence of poverty off our streets. [There have been] zero collision deaths or injuries from someone standing on a median, you are literally more likely in Oklahoma City to be hit by lightning than you are to be injured standing on a median," said Brady Henderson with ACLU of Oklahoma.

The ACLU has filed a lawsuit that remains in federal court saying any restriction to median access is unconstitutional.

The ACLU says it's a violation of the resident's right to access public places and free speech.

Monday's changes do not effect the suit.