× Oklahoma City father facing charges after allegedly beating daughter, threatening to kill her

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City father is facing charges after he allegedly repeatedly punched his daughter and threatened to kill her.

Sardis Rahshaan, 34, faces charges of child abuse and neglect, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

The victim, who is younger than 16, says she went home because she was told her grandfather had fallen down.

She told police that when she got home, her father was mad at her for taking her grandmother’s car.

She said that is when her father allegedly punched her about 30 times, strangled her, bit her and at one point even swung a butcher’s knife at her.

He also allegedly threatened to kill her, she told police.

An officer noted in his report the girl had visible injuries and there was evidence of a struggle inside the home.