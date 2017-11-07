× Oklahoma House could hear amended funding bill Wednesday after passing Senate floor

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House could hear an amended funding bill Wednesday after passing the Senate floor.

House Bill 1035X adds taxes on cigarettes, motor fuel and low-percentage beer but also includes a 4 percent gross production tax (GPT) on oil and gas wells. The language of the bill is identical to legislation that stalled late October in the House budget committee.

“I think this is one of those cases where you’ve seen a shift in a couple of weeks where there’s been a lot of outcry from the public that says… we want you to move forward, you work for us and we want to see you move forward,” said Rep. Jason Dunnington, D-Oklahoma City.

Dunnington voted in favor of the bill in committee and said he does support the newly amended measure despite opposition on certain parts.

“A tobacco tax, while I do think that will have great health benefits… is a tax that hits more of our poor citizens,” Dunnington said. “The fuel tax, based on just income alone… the less that you earn, the more that you’re using for things like a fuel tax, because everybody drives.”

Rep. Earl Sears, R-Bartlesville tells News 4 he could get behind a 4 percent GPT but would not support anything higher.

“The energy sector is just now coming back in Oklahoma. There’s no question that jobs are being created. They’re hiring again in the oil patch, and I don’t want to do anything to throw that off balance,” Sears said.

During a press conference Monday, Governor Mary Fallin told members of the press she would sign the bill if it passes both chambers. It needs 76 votes on the House floor to advance.