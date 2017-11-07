Oklahoma toddler severely burned in house fire makes miraculous recovery

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma toddler who was severely burned in a house fire last year has made a miraculous recovery.

Almost one year ago, 3-year-old Alex Stephenson was burned in a raging house fire that started in the garage.

Alex’s mother, Amanda Stephenson, told KJRH the memory of that night haunts her.

“I used to have it pretty much flash through my brain every time I shut my eyes,” Amanda said.

The boy, 2 at the time, cried out for his mother as flames surrounded him.

A neighbor rushed into the home and saved the toddler.

Firefighters quickly arrived on scene and went into the home to save the boy’s mother.

Alex was rushed to a Texas burn hospital with second- and third-degree burns over more than 80 percent of his body.

According to KJRH, the toddler underwent several surgeries for the next four months, averaging about two a week, losing some fingers and toes in the process.

“We weren’t sure he was going to make it,” Alex’s father, Jacob, said.

As time went on, Alex started improving.

“About a week after we got home, he didn’t need help walking anymore,” Jacob said.

Alex’s energy skyrocketed. He was reading books and playing with toy cars.

“He was climbing everything he could climb” Jacob said. “He was getting into anything he could get into.”

His parents told KJRH that while they are excited for the achievements Alex has made, they are concerned for what’s to come.

“I expect that when he’s a teenager people will make fun of him or give him sideways looks, and he’ll come home feeling like ‘dad i don’t fit in,’” Jacob said.

But, Alex’s parents believe he is tough and can make it through anything.

“Kid, you have literally been baptized in fire,” Jacob said. “There is not a thing that is going to stop you on this earth.”

“Whatever trouble he comes into, he’s going to be able to overcome them,” he added.