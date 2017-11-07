OSBI agents still searching for clues in cold case

TEXAS – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation released another playing card Monday, hoping it could help solve a cold case.

It’s all part of a new program aimed at solving unsolved cold cases.

The cold cases span decades, from 1978 to 2013.

What authorities know about each of the 52 cold cases can be found inside a deck of playing cards.

The Departments of Corrections is selling the decks to inmates. They hope someone there will have information related to the cases.

The card they released Monday says skeletal remains were found in south-central Texas County, Oklahoma and northeast of Hitchland, Texas, in May 1999.

Officials believe the remains are of a male between 43-47 years old who stood between 5’4”-5’6” tall, with a medium build and extensive dental work.

He is either Hispanic or Caucasian.

He was wearing a light blue or grey medium-weight jacket with a tan Levi Strauss shirt and tan Levi Strauss jeans.

The picture on the card is from a skull reconstruction.

If you have any information, please call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.