OU fan says car was vandalized by OSU fan during Bedlam

STILLWATER, Okla. – An OU fan says his car was vandalized by an OSU fan during the Bedlam game over the weekend.

Kyle Antognini says he was tailgating near campus with both OU and OSU fans and didn’t notice the damage until he got back to his home in Edmond.

“The way the light hit it, when I got it back in the garage on Sunday, I noticed something shining weird,” he said.

He took a closer look, and “OSU” was keyed into the hood of his red Jeep Wrangler.

“I was upset,” said Antognini. “I said some words my mom probably wouldn’t be proud of.”

He filed a police report with Stillwater Police and they are investigating.

“Think about your actions and realize this is just a football game and you made a criminal act and you vandalized someone’s vehicle,” said Antognini.

“I think it’s a moral issue. It’s a criminal issue, you know? It’s vandalism," he said.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.