Police arrest 17-year-old in connection to fatal shooting at N.W. Oklahoma City Walmart

Posted 8:00 pm, November 7, 2017, by , Updated at 08:03PM, November 7, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say they have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection to a fatal shooting at a northwest Oklahoma City Walmart.

Around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, police say they were called to reports of a traffic accident in the parking lot of the Walmart near Memorial Rd. and Pennsylvania Ave.

When officers arrived on scene, they determined the victim, 26-year-old Kendall Neal, had been shot prior to crashing his vehicle.

Kendall Neal, photo cropped from Facebook

Neal was rushed to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Tuesday, officials arrested 17-year-old Nicholas Daniel in connection to the shooting.

Nicholas Daniel

Daniel is currently being held in the Oklahoma County jail.

Authorities are still investigating.